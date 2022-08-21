If you missed out on the rainfall this past weekend, have no fear, rain chances will continue for the start of the coming week! Although rainfall will not be widespread, areas that see it will have the potential to experience heavy rain.

A boundary will pass through the region Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring the potential for isolated showers and storms throughout Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday the rain chance will be limited with most locations staying dry. The second half of the week is the time period to monitor. A system to the south of us will bring heavy rainfall to areas south of us, the main question is will any of this activity track northward. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.

The humidity won’t be going anywhere, this week. The plume of moisture will remain parked over the southeast, keeping dew points in the 60s. With high dew points, expect to see muggy conditions all week! Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s, with some hitting 90 degrees late week.