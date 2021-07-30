Locally-heavy storms develop Friday afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through 7PM on Friday. Expect temperatures in the middle/upper 90s Friday afternoon with a heat index as high as 105°F.

Hot and humid with some scattered storms: that’s the typical late July weather around here, and it’s exactly what we have coming this afternoon.

Some of those scattered storms could get intense! Heavy summertime downpours can produce prolific lightning, strong wind gusts and torrential rainfall through early Friday evening.

It’s not just the heat! It’s the humidity, the sun, the lack of a nice breeze and the temperature making it so rough to be outdoors. There is hope for some cooler weather coming down the road, though!

Air Quality in Huntsville spiked to the highest level (‘Orange’ Alert for ground-level ozone) since June 2018. We’ll come close to that again on Friday, so if you’re among those sensitive to poor air quality, take it especially easy Friday. You can get the latest AQI from Huntsville here at airnow.gov.

The smoky, hazy sky comes from the wildfires in the western United States and Canada: a nearly 2,000 mile trip!

-Jason

