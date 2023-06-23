The next time a thunderstorm rolls into your neighborhood, you may get advanced notice about dangerous lightning. Dr. Christopher Shultz and his team of researchers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center are studying lightning in hopes of providing better lightning forecasting and alerts.

The research team utilizes multiple lightning detection networks to better understand lightning in storms. Dr. Shultz says that the networks allow them to essentially see the lightning strikes within the cloud.

He said that it is, “like removing the cloud and having a skeletal picture of where the lightning has propagated through the cloud.”

The information gathered from studying lightning has resulted in the team being able to predict when a storm may strengthen. He states that lightning jumps, or when a storm has an increase in lightning strikes it indicates that a storm could be strengthening.

He also suggests that lightning can be used as a precursor to a strong storm, “using the lightning as an indicator we can give ten to fifteen minutes heads up that the storm has strengthened and that there may be hail, high winds, or tornadic potential in the near future.”

In the near future, his team hopes to be able to predict lightning before it happens. They “have developed a model that can predict within a ten to fifteen-minute timeframe where that lightning will be.”

This will ultimately lead to better lightning forecasts and better lightning alerts that will ultimately give you more time to seek shelter.