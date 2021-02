Winter Weather has started to impact the Tennessee Valley, and is expected to continue for several days. The northwest portion of the state will see the highest impact, but other portions of the north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee will be impacted as well.

Below you will find a real-time account of the weather impact.

The Florence Street Department says crews are about to treat the Pine Street bridge near UNA. It’s beginning to freeze over. @whnt #valleywx #shoals #florenceal — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) February 15, 2021

We are getting reports of multiple car wrecks across Northwest Alabama. We cannot stress this enough: the freezing rain event has BEGUN for northwest AL, so please stay put and stay safe! Ice will not melt until temps get above freezing on WEDNESDAY. https://t.co/DiIhV2gURJ — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) February 15, 2021

This is the next area to start getting icy through 8 pm. Freezing rain and sleet are moving northeast into Limestone, NW Morgan, Madison and Lincoln Counties. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/YAKNqF9OQ1 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 15, 2021

6:45pm CT Sunday: We are hearing reports of icy travel and car accidents in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. If you can stay off the road and not travel tonight, please stay home! #ValleyWx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/dXITMWoYPq — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) February 15, 2021

#WinterStormWarning

What’s the difference between 4×4 & 2×4 vehicles on ice?

Nothing.

No matter how many wheels are producing torque, without friction all tires slide efficiently.

🚨Don’t create a self-induced emergency

⚠️Stay safe & off icy roads for the next few days#alwx pic.twitter.com/iIXc9jX1m0 — Brian Hastings (@B_Hastings_EMA) February 14, 2021