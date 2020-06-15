Little To No Rain This Week

Rain chances are slim as our dry pattern continues

After a soggy start to 2020, we haven’t had much rain lately. Halfway through June and we’ve only had three days of measurable rain at Huntsville International Airport with a “grand” total of 0.95″. Rain chances are slim to none this week.

If you live in east Alabama, your chances of getting wet are the highest compared to everyone else. An upper low along the east coast will bring rain to that part of the country and east Alabama is just close enough to have a few showers pop up today. Even if you get something, it won’t amount to much. A few hundredths of an inch is all you get!





Not much rain is in the forecast this week. A ridge of high pressure remains west of us keeping us mainly dry. Temperatures stay in the middle 80s to lower 90s over the next seven days. No high heat or humidity is expected. Things remain relatively quiet heading into the Father’s Day weekend.

Here is a look at your 2020 rain totals. We are still at a 15 inch surplus officially, but measurable rain wouldn’t hurt. It’s been a drier May and June for the Tennessee Valley.

Click here for the WHNT News 19 Weather Forecast

Connect with me!

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT

Facebook: @BenSmithWHNT