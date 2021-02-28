List of Tennessee Valley Tornado Shelters

PLEASE NOTE: The COVID-19 pandemic may impact your area storm shelters. Please check the list below to find the shelter closest to your location, then check this web story to see how your county is handling shelters as it relates to the pandemic.

WHNT News 19 has compiled a list of community tornado shelters in north Alabama. Find the shelter closest to you so you’ll know where to go next time severe weather hits.

We’ve listed the shelters by county in alphabetical order. If you know of a shelter we should add to this list, please email details to interactive@whnt.com. Please specify if it is a public or private-run shelter.

It is important to remember that certain shelters only open under certain conditions. You should never assume that a shelter is open just because there is a threat of severe weather.

TAKING ACTION: How to know if your community shelter is open before severe weather hits

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Industrial Blvd, next to Leesburg Town Hall

Leesburg, AL

Holds 150-200 people

COLBERT COUNTY

14439 County Line Road

Ford City/Leighton

Holds 100+ people

8856 Main Street

Leighton

Holds 100+ people

1448 Jackson Highway

Littleville

Holds 100+ people

1211 2nd Street

Cherokee

Holds 100+ people

Colbert County EMA Office

120 West 5th Street

Tuscumbia

Holds about 50 people

Intersection of County Line Road and 2nd Street (Underwood Crossroads)

12491 County Line Road

Leighton

Holds about 80 people

Rose Trail Park

37 Rose Trail Park

Riverton (next to Riverton VFD)

Holds about 80 people

Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Dept.

1341 Alabama Avenue

Muscle Shoals

Holds about 80 people

Highway 247 Volunteer Fire Dept.

4639 Highway 247

Tuscumbia

Holds 40 people

2848 Denton Road

Tuscumbia

Holds 40 people

County Yard, Tuscumbia

914 South Hickory Street

Tuscumbia

Holds about 80 people

Colbert Alloys Park

191 Alloys Park Lane

Muscle Shoals

Holds about 80 people

Updated April 7, 2014. Colbert County has plans to add 14 more shelters in the next few years.

CULLMAN COUNTY

Baileyton

112 Fairview Rd

Capacity: 96

No pets

Chapel Village/Jones Chapel

74 County Rd 1034, Cullman, AL 35057

Capacity 90-100

No pets

Dodge City Town Hall – basement

130 Howard Circle, Hanceville, AL 35077

(basement was built to storm shelter standards)

Dodge City Volunteer Fire Department

7150 County Rd 223

Capacity: 96

No pets

Fairview Housing Authority

501 1st Ave SW

Capacity: 90-100

No pets

Garden City Town Hall

501 1st Ave SW

Capacity: 450+ people

No pets

Good Hope City Hall (Basement)

134 Town Hall Dr, Cullman, AL 35057

Capacity: 100

No pets

Good Hope freestanding shelter behind City Hall

Accessed via Madison Dr.

Capacity: 96

No pets

Good Hope Volunteer Fire Department #2

301 Day Gap Rd

Capacity: 96

No pets

Hanceville – three shelters:

202 Bangor Avenue SE

1407 Commercial Street SE

203 Michelle Street NW

No pets

Smith Lake Park

420 County Rd 385

Capacity: 96

No pets

South Vinemont

88 Ridgeway St

Capacity: 96

No pets

Vinemont Providence Volunteer Fire Department #1

576 County Rd 1355, Vinemont, AL 35179

Capacity: 200

No pets

Vinemont Providence Volunteer Fire Department #2

60 Ridgeway St

Capacity: 200

No pets

West Point

4050 County Rd 1141

Capacity: 96

No pets

DEKALB COUNTY

Crossville, at the fire department

96 people

DeKalb County Activities Building

Fort Payne

(basement – can hold about 200 people)

Fyffe Senior Center

413 Graves Street

(Holds about 20 people)

Fyffe Town Hall

Holds 96 people

Fyffe Church of God

778 Main Street, Fyffe

(256) 623-3822

(please call first to see if shelter is open)

Geraldine Town Hall

96 people

Greenbriar Avenue

Henagar (holds 96 people)

North Broad Street, Powell (across from Town Hall)

Holds 96 people

Northeast Alabama Community College

Rainsville

Opening at 9:00 p.m.

Shelter holds 1000-1500 people

Plainview School

Shelter can hold 600-700 people

Shiloh, at fire department

96 people

Sylvania, next to fire department

14 Enterprise Street

Sylvania, AL 35988

Holds 96 people

Upper Sand Mountain Parish (private-run shelter)

24474 Sylvania Road

Sylvania, AL 35988

ETOWAH COUNTY

The Gadsden/Etowah County EMA has a website where you can see all open shelters on a map to find the closest to you. Click here to view that map.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

5950 Sardis Rd, Boaz, Al 35956

Handicap Accessible

Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department

20 Styles Bridge Rd, Collinsville, AL 35961

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed

Etowah Baptist Association

853 Walnut St.

Downtown Gadsden

Handicap Accessible

First Baptist Church Southside

2560 Mountain View Dr, Southside, AL 35907

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed with Crates

First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff

5052 Main St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Handicap Accessible

Gadsden Public Library

254 College St.

Downtown Gadsden

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed

Goodyear Heights Baptist Church

608 Kaying Rd. N

E. Gadsden/Glencoe

Handicap Accessible

New Bethel First Congressional Methodist Church

6673 Main St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed with Crates

NE Etowah Community Center

3733 US Hwy 411 N

Nothern Etowah County, Near Gaston School

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed

FEMA P-361 Compliant

Paden Baptist Church

900 Padenreich Ave

Near Gadsden State Community College

Handicap Accessible

Stowers Hill Baptist Church

407 Ninth Ave. SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed with Crates

Young’s Chapel Methodist Church

44 Youngs Chapel Rd

Hokes Bluff/Piedmont

Handicap Accessible

Pets Allowed with Crates

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Shelter behind Hodges City Hall

1842 Hwy. 172Hodges

Phil Campbell Community Center

132 Sherry Bryce Dr.

Phil Campbell

Blue Springs Fire Department

Highway 75

Phil Campbell

East Franklin Fire Department

Highway 81

Phil Campbell

Gravel Hill Volunteer Fire Department

Gravel Hill Rd in Phil Campbell

Vina Fire Department

79 Church Street

Vina

Red Bay Water Park

640 2nd St NE

Red Bay

Red Bay Old Airport

627 9th Ave NW

Red Bay

Russellville Park & Rec Center

204 Ash Ave

Russellville

511 Gaines Ave

Russellville

Pleasant Site Fire Department

2785 Hwy. 90

Pleasant Site

Burnout Fire Department

75 Hwy 224

Burnout

Shelter Near Belgreen School Gym

14141 Hwy 187

Belgreen

JACKSON COUNTY

Bridgeport Elementary School

1014 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport

Bridge Port Middle School

620 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport

Bridgeport Shelter

602 Broadway Ave, Bridgeport

Bridgeport Shelter

2105 5th St, Bridgeport

Bryant Elementary School

6645 Al Highway 73

Dutton Elementary School

180 Main Street, Dutton

Dutton Town Hall

69 Browntown Road (Basement)

Holds 250-300 people

Earnest Pruitt Center of Technology school “tech school” around back

29500 block us hwy 72 Hollywood

Holds 100+ people

Flat Rock Elementary School

788 County Road 326, Flat Rock

Higdon Park Storm Shelter

28424 AL Highway 71, Higdon

Hollywood school

6369 co rd 33 Hollywood al

Located around back

Holds 100+

Jackson County Courthouse (basement)

123 East Laurel Street

Scottsboro

(256) 574-9330

Occupancy: 100

Langston Shelter

9277 County Road 67, Langston

Macedonia Elementary School

196 County Road 49, Section

North Jackson High School

45549 Alabama Highway 277, Stevenson

North Sand Mountain High School

29333 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon

Paint Rock Valley High School

51 County Road 3, Princeton

Paint Rock Shelter

3881 U.S. Highway 72, Paint Rock

Pisgah High School

60 Metcalf St, Pisgah

Pisgah Shelter

6209 County Road 88, Pisgah

Princeton Park Storm Shelter

325 County Road 3, Princeton

Rosalie Elementary School

162 County Road 355, Pisgah

Section High School

141 Al Highway 71

Section Shelter

72 Dutton Road, Section

Skyline High School, Scottsboro

897 County Road 25, Scottsboro

Stevenson Elementary School

930 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson

Stevenson Middle School

701 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson

Stevenson Shelter

905 E. 2nd Street, Stevenson

Stevenson Shelter

802 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson

Steven Shelter

107 Tennessee Ave, Stevenson

Woodville High School

290 Sounty Road 63, Woodville

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

North Wood United Methodist Church

1129 Wills Ave

Florence, AL

Petersville Church of Christ

3601 Cloverdale Rd.

Florence, AL

Underwood/Petersville Community Center

840 County Road7

Florence, AL

Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church

6401 County Road 1

Waterloo, AL

Killen United Methodist Church

201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy.

Killen, AL

Lexington Town Hall (Old Vault Area)

11060 Hwy. 101

Lexingon, AL

First Baptist Church of Anderson

245 Church St.

Anderson, AL

Rogersville Church of Christ

450 College Street (County Road 26)

Rogersville, AL

First Baptist Church of Rogersville

222 College Street (County Road 26)

Rogersville, AL

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church

2705 County Rd 222

Florence, AL 35633

Elgin United Methodist Church

2743 Hwy 101

Elgin, AL

Rogersville Town Hall

36 Wheeler St.

Rogersville, AL

Waterloo Community Center

300 County Road 45

Waterloo, AL

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Roy Coffee Park

3581 Jefferson Street

Courtland

Holds 96 people

First Baptist Church

Jefferson Street

Courtland

(*North Courtland residents – please feel free to use this one)

6619 County Road 81

Danville (next to the Speake Senior Center)

Holds 96 people

11720 Main Street

Hillsboro

Holds 96 people

Chalybeate – next to Chalybeate VFD

69 County Road 296

Hillsboro

Holds 96 people

14201 Court Street

Moulton

Holds 720 people

Wren Community Shelter

(Behind Pleasant Grove Church)

11440 Alabama Highway 33

Moulton

Holds 96 people

Mount Hope Senior Center

3142 County Road 460

Mount Hope

Holds 96 people

7042 Alabama Highway 101

(Hatton community – at the Hatton Senior Center)

Town Creek

Holds 96 people

Red Bank Park

1933 County Road 314

Town Creek

Holds 96 people

1025 Wallace Street

Town Creek

Holds 192 people

Veterans Memorial Park

6229 County Road 214

Trinity

Holds 96 people

Ardmore City Hall

25844 Main St.

Ardmore, TN 38449

Holds 150 people

Ardmore Public Shelter

29910 Park Avenue (across from the Boys and Girls Club)

Ardmore, AL

Holds 300 people

Ark of Promise Community Safe Room

15199 Browns Ferry Rd.

Athens, AL

Bethel Church of Christ

Intersection of Bledsoe Road and Capshaw Road

26772 Capshaw Road

Athens, AL 35613

No pets allowed

Clements Community Safe Room

9158 U.S. Hwy. 72 W., Athens, AL 35611

Holds approximately 100 people

Crowford Community Safe Room

14024 Grover Dr.

Athens, AL

Elkmont Community Safe Room

19667 Sandlin Rd.

Elkmont, AL 35620

Holds about 200 people

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

1418 Old Railroad Bed Road

Madison, AL 35757-6613

Open when there is a watch or warning issued for Madison or Limestone counties. No pets allowed.

Goodsprings Community Shelter

33634 AL Hwy. 99, Anderson, AL 35610

Holds 150 people

Lester Community Shelter

30306 Lester Rd., Lester, AL 35647

Holds 100 people

Owens Elementary School

21465 AL Hwy. 99, Athens, AL 35611

Holds 600 people

Will be open to the public after school hours only

Pisgah Community Safe Room

9080 Upper Snake Rd

Athens, AL

Pleasant Grove Safe Room

9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens, AL 35614

Holds 150 people

Ark of Promise Church Safe Room

15199 Browns Ferry Road, Reid, AL 35611

Holds 200 people

West Limestone High School

10945 School House Rd., Lester, AL 35647

Holds 1,000 people

Will be open to the public after school hours only

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

Belleville Community Center

Blanche School

1649 Ardmore Hwy

Boonshill Community Center

8o Red Oak Road

Fayetteville, TN

Delrose Fire Station

1 Front Street

Delrose, TN

Fayetteville Municipal Building

East side Square

Fayetteville, TN

Flintville First Baptist Church

200 Flintville Rd

Flintville School

36 Flintville School Rd.

Lincoln County Courthouse

On the square

Fayetteville, TN

Lincoln County High School

Hwy 231/431

Fayetteville, TN

Mimosa Coummunity Center

464 Mimosa Rd

Park City Church of Christ

42 McDougal Road

Fayetteville, TN

(931) 433-7691

Petersburg Town Hall

120 East Side Square

Petersburg, TN

State Line Church of Christ

Hwy 231-431S

Stewarts Chapel Church

Stewarts Chapel Rd

MADISON COUNTY

Visit sheltermadison.com for information on storm shelters. Madison County does not operate public shelters, but here is a list of shelters run by municipalities, churches and community groups. They are open to the public. Most do not allow pets, though.

NOTE: James Clemens High School used to act as a community shelter. However, Mayor Paul Finley recently announced that would no longer be the case. He sited dwindling use as one of the major factors in his decision.

Faith Presbyterian Church

5003 Whitesburg Drive

Huntsville, AL 35803

Will hold about 40 people. Rooms located at south end of the building which is handicap accessible. Currently open when tornado threat coincides with normal office hours or church service times.

First Seventh-Day Adventist Church (Closed until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic)

1303 Evangel Drive, Huntsville AL 35816

Capacity: 350 people

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department

7416 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville AL 35811

Holds 200 people

New Hope

5507 Main Drive, New Hope AL 35760

just across from Town Hall

2 shelters, located side by side

Will hold around 300 people total

No pets allowed, only service animals

New Hope United Methodist Church

5351 Main Drive, New Hope

Holds around 100 people

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

292 Cemetery Road

New Market

Will open as shelter after tornado warning is issued in Limestone County

Maysville Community Shelter

1076 Brownsboro Road, Gurley AL 35748

Capacity: 80 people

Installed by Madison County Commission District 3, opened by Central Volunteer Fire Department

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

1418 Old Railroad Bed Road

Madison, AL 35757-6613

Capacity: 100 people

Open when there is a tornado watch or warning issued for Madison or Limestone counties. Call (256) 232-3331, option 3 (if the shelter is open, the shelter phone will be manned.) Service animals only. Please make other arrangements for your pets before severe weather arrives.

Asbury Harvest Church

8089 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest AL 35749

Capacity: 400 people

Harvest Youth Club

230 Lockhart Road

Harvest, AL 35749

*Shelter opens any time there is a tornado watch issued in Limestone County. Above-ground shelter, holds 125 people; 1 bag per person, no pets, only service animals

Phone number is (256) 217-0320 – but phone is not located in shelter, so if they’re inside, they won’t be able to answer.

Flint River Baptist Church

12945 Hwy 231/431 North, Hazel Green (next to Meridianville Middle School)

Church will open when a tornado watch is issued and remain open as long as needed

Enter through the “Student Entrance” door located at the back of the building

Pets are allowed in carriers

(256) 828-3692

Shelter holds 150 people

Murphy Hill Baptist Church

626 Murphy Hill Road, Toney, AL 35773

Has 5 shelters, each hold about 12 people

(256) 828-3171

Parker Chapel United Methodist Church

28670 Powell Road

Madison, AL 35756

Underground shelter – holds about 50 people

Town of Triana Shelter

280 Zierdt Road

Madison, AL 35756

No pets, certified service animals only.

The Madison County EMA does not operate any public shelters. After the tornadoes of April 2011, the county made the decision to distribute FEMA grant money to individuals to install storm shelters in private homes. The county is not affiliated with the shelters listed above.

MARSHALL COUNTY

Tornado Shelters:

Asbury Martling

4059 Martling Rd, Albertville

By Martling Senior Center

Claysville

22165 US Hwy 431, Guntersville

By Cedar Lodge Center

Douglas

165 Hwy 168, Douglas

By Douglas Town Hall

Georgia Mountain

2485 Georgia Mtn Rd, Guntersville

By Georgia Mtn VFD

Grant

307 2nd Ave West, Grant

(by Grant Recreation Center)

Grant

21 1st Ave West, Grant

By D2 Shop

Hebron

90 Hebron School Rd, Grant

By Hebron VFD

Morgan City

4373 US Hwy 231 North

(behind Brindlee Mountain VFD)

Mt. Pleasant

5743 Simpson Point Rd, Grant

Nixon Chapel

7925 Nixon Chapel Rd, Horton

By Nixon Chapel VFD

Pleasant Grove

7275 Section Line Road, Albertville

By Pleasant Grove VFD

Riverview

1345 Cha-La-Kee Road, Guntersville

By Riverview Campground

Scant City

3850 Eddy Scant Rd, Arab

By D1 Shop

Swearengin

5120 Swearengin Rd, Swearengin

By Swearengin VFD

Union Grove

3680 Union Grove Rd, Union Grove

By Union Grove Town Hall

Wakefield

777 South Sauty Rd, Langston

By Wakefield VFD

Whitesville

118 Whitesville Church Rd, Boaz

Places of Refuge:

Albertville Board of Education

107 W Main St, Albertville

Arab Senior Center

800 N Main St, Arab

Boaz First Baptist Church

225 S Main St, Boaz

St. Williams Catholic Church

929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville

Union Grove Senior Citizens Center

3935 Union Grove Rd, Union Grove

Gilliam Springs Baptist Church

1351 N Brindlee Mtn Pkwy, Arab

Douglas First Baptist Church

110 Moon Rd, Douglas

Oak Grove United Methodist Church

Oak Grove Rd, Horton

MORGAN COUNTY

Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

4373 Highway 231

Union Grove, AL

1 shelter – Holds 96 people

Cotaco Fire Dept

Highway 36 East in Cotaco

Holds 95 people.

Danville Volunteer Fire Department

5798 Hwy 36 West

Danville, AL 35619

2 shelters at this location – both hold 98 people

Decatur City Hall

402 Lee St NE (Basement)

Decatur, AL

Eva Volunteer Fire Department

4238 Eva Rd

Eva, AL

Hartselle High School

1000 Bethel Road NE

Hartselle, AL

Abundant Life Church

524 Lafayette St. NE

Decatur, AL 35601

(256) 345-9930

Basement holds 125-150 people

Somerville City Hall

192 Broad Street

Somerville, AL 35670

Holds 96 people – no smoking, no pets

Cutoff Road, half a mile south of Alabama 67 in the Cross Creek housing area

Somerville, AL

Holds 96 people – no smoking, no pets

Massey Volunteer Fire Department

386 Evergreen Road

Danville, AL

Holds 98 people

Morgan City Community Shelter

Located behind the new Brindlee Mountain Fire Department facility

U.S. 231

Open any time a Tornado Watch or Tornado Warning is issued for Morgan County

Morgan County EMA

(first floor of Morgan County Courthouse)

302 Lee Street NE

Decatur, AL

Neel Volunteer Fire Department

70 Neel School Rd

Danville, AL

Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1

200 NW Simmons Road

Hartselle, AL 35640

Holds 98 people, No pets

Priceville Town Hall

242 Marco Dr

Decatur, AL

Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department

116 Kirby Bridge Road

Danville, AL

Holds 98 people

Shorty Ryan Park

3812 Eva Rd

Eva, AL

2 Shelters – Each holds 98 people

Somerville Community

75 Cross Creek Loop

Somerville, AL

Cross Creek Subdivision

Somerville Community

31 High St N

Somerville, AL

1 Shelter – Holds 96 people

Somerville Volunteer Fire Department Station 2

122 Perkins Wood Rd

Hartselle, AL

1 Shelter – Holds 96 people

Trinity Town Hall

35 Preston Drive (near the corner of Preston Drive and Seneca Drive)

Trinity, AL 35673

Holds 98 people

34.730369 -86.586104