LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says one outdoor warning siren on Mooresville Road is out of service.

The siren is located at the South Limestone Volunteer Fire Station and is out of service because of electronic board failure, according to the EMA.

In a post on social media, the EMA said parts have been ordered to repair it as soon as possible.

For the time being, they advise you have other ways to receive weather alerts like weather radios or weather apps.

