Light Snow With Minor Accumulations Across Southern Tennessee Friday Morning

Check out the snow this morning from Lincoln County! This photo is from Terry Duvall.

Dusting of snow in Lincoln County, Tennessee, Friday morning.

Some parts of southern middle Tennessee have a dusting of snow on the ground Friday morning. It started around 6am and moved eastward after that. Here is the special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service in Huntsville Friday morning:

MOORE-LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN- 738 AM CST FRI FEB 28 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIGHT SNOW ACROSS MOORE,LINCOLN, AND FRANKLIN TN COUNTIES... SNOW WAS FALLING ON CUMBERLAND PLATEAU OF EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY, WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS ON GRASSY SURFACES IN THE SEWANEE AREA. LIGHT SNOW WAS ALSO OCCURRING ACROSS PORTIONS OF MOORE AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. ALTHOUGH WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATIONS OR TRAVEL PROBLEMS ARE NOT ANTICIPATED, USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING ON ELEVATED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, AND OVERPASSES. ACROSS THE AREA, TEMPERATURES RANGED FROM THE LOWER 30S IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY, TO THE MID 30S ELSEWHERE. TEMPERATURES SHOULD RISE INTO THE MID AND UPPER 30S ACROSS SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE IN THE MID AND LATE MORNING, RESULTING IN THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BECOMING ALL RAIN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, OR A FAVORITE LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET, FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS OR UPDATES FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE.

South Lincoln Elementary snow from Taylor Frame

Check out this time lapse in the high terrain of Franklin County, Tennessee!

Rick Dreves from Sewanee sent this time lapse in from Friday morning.

This won’t be a big deal this morning as temperatures stay above freezing. Light snow/flurries are in the forecast for a bit and then a transition over to rain.