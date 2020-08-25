Laura’s Impacts Will Be Felt Far Beyond The Forecast Cone

As Laura gains intensity and approaches the Gulf Coast, the forecast cone will begin to narrow. It’s incredibly important to remember that the forecast cone is only to forecast the path of the center of the storm.

Both wind and surge impacts will be felt far beyond the center of Laura. While the highest winds will be in the eyewall, tropical storm force winds will extend out and cover much of Louisiana.

In addition, storm surge will be felt far east of the center of Laura. Surge as high as 3-5 feet is possible on Missisisppi’s Gulf Coast.

You can keep up with Laura’s track using Live Alert 19 or below with our interactive radar.

Laura could even have some impacts here in North Alabama. For more on that, check out our latest forecast discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook