Laura In Primed Environment For Intensification

Laura is now a hurricane, and the news hasn’t been all that good over the past 24 hours. Laura was fairly effective at remaining offshore, barely skirting over Cuba and limiting the impact that some of the higher elevations on the island could have on the storm. Now, Laura is entering the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. While the Gulf was fairly hostile to Marco because of wind shear, this won’t be an issue for Laura.

More on why Marco weakened at landfall:

That wind shear that Marco struggled with will have weakened as the trough causing it lifts away, meaning Laura will be in a primed environment for intensification Today through Wednesday evening when it makes landfall.

Laura’s path after landfall brings the storm northeast. It’s exact location is still a bit up in the air, but if Laura’s forecast pans out, Friday could be a stormy day around Alabama and Tennessee; some heavy showers and storms would be possible around the Tennessee Valley Friday, and some of those showers and storms could be rotating, making them capable of gusty winds and perhaps even tornadoes.

Laura's track may shift some in the coming days as it intensifies in the Gulf.

– Alex Puckett

