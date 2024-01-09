HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After an active start to the week for the Tennessee Valley, we will see drier weather and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday another dynamic weather system will track through the region leading to the chance of heavy rain, strong winds, and storms.

The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a strong area of low pressure that will move through the region. The latest model data shows this disturbance tracking to the north of us, with a trailing cold front moving through Friday.

The Weather Authority will be closely monitoring the potential for strong to severe storm development.

Two scenarios are possible come Friday with one leading to the threat of severe storms and another heavy rain.

Scenario one has the warm sector of this system, the environment between the cold and warm front, well south of the area. The favorable environment for severe storm development would be closer to the Gulf Coast, similar to what we saw Monday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has already highlighted this area for severe storm development.

Scenario two would shift the warm sector further north into our area. If this occurs, we will then be placed in a favorable environment for strong to severe storm development. The slight shift northward will help increase the moisture content, instability, and warm air over the region. The increase of these parameters along with strong wind shear will contribute to storm development.

Whether severe storms develop, the Tennessee Valley will experience strong winds ahead and along the front. Wind gusts, at this vantage point, are forecast to range from 40-50 mph. Winds this strong could lead to sporadic power outages and weak trees to come down.

With plenty of moisture in place, pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Rain totals at this vantage point will range from 0.5 – 1.5 inches. With many receiving over two inches Monday night, the threat of flash flooding will need to be monitored. Along with flash flooding, small creeks and rivers will rise.

