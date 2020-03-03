Large Tornado Moved Through Downtown Nashville Early Tuesday – What It Looked Like On Radar

Major Damage In Nashville Just After Midnight Tuesday Morning

This is a breaking news situation in Nashville this morning as a large, powerful tornado destroyed homes and businesses early Tuesday morning. More information on damage and injuries will be coming through Tuesday. Check back for further updates. This is what the tornado looked like on radar.

12:38am Tuesday Morning

The black dot west of Bordeax Hills shows reflectivity likely producing a large tornado.

You can see it even better on the shear rate product. The yellow is ‘extreme’ shear.

“Extreme Shear” west of downtown Nashville just after midnight (Yellow -tornado)

Let’s fast forward to 12:47am. Just nine minutes later. You can see how fast the tornado was moving. By 12:47am, the tornado was already past downtown Nashville causing significant damage over downtown and east Nashville.

Shear is still “extreme” at this point.

What did we learn?

It’s important that you have multiple ways to get warnings. This tornado occurred in the middle of the night while most were sleeping. A NOAA Weather Radio is designed to wake you up so you can get to a safe place. Our Live Alert 19 app gives your tornado warnings along with several other features including lighting alerts. It works anywhere in the United States. This tornado traveled nine miles in nine minutes from Bordeax Hills to Lincoya Hills passing through downtown Nashville.