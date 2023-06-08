Much of the area has been hurting for some rainfall this month. Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are falling behind in month-to-date and year-to-date rain, leading to some abnormally dry conditions developing.

Huntsville is behind by almost .90″ this month, while the Shoals is only behind by 0.22″ for the month. Now that may not seem like a lot, but it is early in the month and we have been drier for much longer than just this month. To put the situation into perspective we really have to look at the year-to-date rainfall.

The last time that Huntsville had measurable rainfall was back on May 23. The Shoals last had measurable rainfall on June 2. This lack of rainfall has put both locations behind in year-to-date rainfall. Huntsville is behind 3.62″ of rain for the entire year, while Muscle Shoals is behind by 1.94″. By this point of the year, both locations typically see more than 25″.

Hopefully, we will be able to break this dry period soon and get some beneficial rainfall. We really need it as some locations have started to become dry in our drought monitor. If we continue to go without rain for much longer, then a few places could start experiencing drought.