The month has June has wrapped up and it finished cooler and drier than average in the city of Huntsville. The average monthly temperature in the city was 77.4 degrees. This factors in the high temperatures and low temperatures. The 77.4 degrees was a little more than a degree below average.

The city saw 3.33 inches of rainfall which was 0.73 inches below average.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the months of June, July and August show that temperatures should finish warmer than average and that rainfall could be either above or below average.