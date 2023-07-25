The month of July has been a roller coaster when it comes to the weather for us here across the Tennessee Valley. Between the extreme heat and severe weather, we have seen it all!

It has been a steamy month at times, but while it may have felt hot there have only been a total of 11 days when the high temperature in Huntsville has been at or above normal. The main reason it continues to feel so much warmer across the region is due to the high humidity. The warmest high was recorded on the first and 18th when temperatures reached 94 degrees. We still have not hit 100 degrees this year!

When it comes to rainfall, after starting off the month with many experiencing a moderate drought multiple rounds of severe weather produced locally heavy rain. The July rainfall to date for Huntsville is just over four inches making it three-tenths higher than normal.

When comparing the month of July to the date of 2023 to last year it has been cooler. The average temperature, combining highs and lows, this time last year was 84 degrees, four degrees warmer than what we are seeing this year,

While the temperatures have been cooler, rain totals have been higher. Last year many across the Tennessee Valley were experiencing moderate drought conditions due to the lack of rainfall. Huntsville has recorded just over four inches of rain, about 2.6 inches more than last year.

Heading into the last week of July the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is forecasting a 70-80 percent chance of the Tennessee Valley observing temperatures at or above average from July 31 through August 4th. The average high during this time period is 92 degrees and the average low is 71 degrees.

When looking at the potential for rainfall, the CPC is forecasting a 33-40 percent chance of below-normal rainfall. This just means there is a low chance that parts of the Tennessee Valley between the time period could see less rainfall than normal.

Preview of Wednesday’s Story:

On Wednesday, the Weather Authority will be taking a closer look at the severe weather the area has experienced during the month of July.

There have been plenty of strong to severe storms that produced damaging winds, hail, ad flash flooding. We will have an updated tornado count for the year Wednesday!