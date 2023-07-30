After a hot and humid weekend across the Tennessee Valley, the area will see the return of near-average temperatures for the start of the coming week.

Thanks to a northerly wind flow on Monday, July looks to end mainly dry and temperatures will reach into the low 90s. Drier air will also help keep skies mostly to partly sunny. If enough moisture remains in place, a stray shower could develop during the afternoon and evening.

This drier air that filters will help keep skies mostly sunny and help dew point values drop, slightly. The slightly lower dew point values will help keep heat index values mainly below 100 degrees. This being said it will still be important to remember heat safety tips and stay hydrated.

Excessive Humidity Returns Late Week:

While the humidity won’t completely break this week, it will be tolerable compared to what the region has experienced recently. With a shift in the wind direction midweek, deep tropical moisture will begin to surge back into the region. This will surge dew points back into the upper 60s to potentially the 70s. If this occurs, we could once again see the return of heat index values over 100 degrees.

