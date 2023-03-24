(WHNT) — Are you fascinated by the weather? We want you to be a part of the Weather Authority Weather Watchers!

News 19’s Weather Authority team is looking for Weather Watchers from all parts of the Tennessee Valley who will become a part of our private “Weather Watchers” Facebook group.

Here’s how it works:

Send an email to wxwatchers@whnt.com with your name, address and phone number.

The Weather Authority will select the group members based on their locations. Those selected will receive a Zoom link for a Weather Training class with Certified Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier and Weather Authority team.

They’ll teach you how to accurately report rain and snow, and how to spot storm clouds.

Once you attend the training, you’ll become a member of the Weather Watchers private Facebook group and be able to send your reports and pictures to the team.

NOTE: This is NOT a storm-chasing class or group.

The Weather Watchers group is a support system for the Weather Authority to receive accurate and timely weather reports and pictures, especially during severe weather events.