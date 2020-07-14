“Jellyfish Clouds” Seen In Tennessee Valley Today

Several of you noted seeing some interesting looking clouds today. These clouds had a solid top, but looked “wispy” at the bottom, almost like a jellyfish with tentacles extending down.

“Jellyfish Cloud” isn’t an official cloud type, but it does describe pretty well what these clouds look like. These are altocumulus clouds with virga. Virga is simply rain falling from a cloud and evaporating before it gets to the ground, giving a wispy look to the bottom of the cloud.

A look at a “jellyfish cloud” this afternoon from Monte Sano, with radar showing no rain

Rain won’t be a very common occurrence over the next several days, but we’ll probably see a few scattered storms. More on our rain chances here.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook