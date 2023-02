The month of January is a wrap and the average monthly temperature was 48.9 degrees, factoring in the high and low temperatures. This tied January 1949 as the 7th-warmest on record. The month finished more than six degrees above average.

As for rainfall, Huntsville saw 5.21 inches of rain which is almost one-quarter inch above average.

Snowfall was hard to come by in January, with the city only recording a trace. The average for January is 0.7 inches.