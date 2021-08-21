Iuka, Miss. Tornado Prompted Warning In Colbert County Saturday evening

When it comes to Alabama weather, you always have to be on your toes. That was proven true Saturday evening as a tornado unexpectedly developed in Tishomingo county, Mississippi near the city of Iuka Saturday evening around 6:10.

A tornado warning was quickly issued at 6:12 pm by the National Weather Service in Memphis for Tishomingo County, Mississippi. Shortly after the warning, a debris signature was evident on radar. At 6:16, as the tornado was starting to approach the Alabama state line, the National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Colbert County, noting that the storm had some tornado potential in the warning text. That warning was upgraded to a Tornado Warning at 6:24 pm as a storm producing a tornado debris signature on radar moved southeast of Iuka, MS.

Damage reports for Iuka began to come in as the storm crossed the state line into Colbert county. While thankfully, no damage had been reported in Alabama from this storm as of 8:15 pm Saturday, this photograph of an apparent tornado was sent in by Porter Johnson taken 7 miles east of the Mississippi state line, looking west near US 72.

News 19 was on the air covering this storm at 6:13 as the tornado warning was issued in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, and continued coverage until the threat for a tornado was over.

If you have any damage photos, please submit them via email or Live Alert 19.