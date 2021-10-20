Isolated strong storms possible Thursday





Scattered showers and storms return Thursday thanks to a cold front passage

A cold front passage on Thursday will lead to two rounds of showers and storms for the Tennessee Valley. The first round will arrive during the morning hours, with most of the activity looking to stay on the lighter side. Although this activity is looking to be on the light side, isolated thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out!



Isolated strong storms will be possible Thursday afternoon

A better chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, will be Thursday afternoon and evening. These are expected to form along and just out ahead of the cold front. Thanks to the combination of moisture, daytime heating, & instability there will be the potential for isolated strong thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has portions of northeastern Alabama at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of isolated strong storms. The main concern from any storms that do develop will be the threat of strong winds, small hail, & localized heavy rainfall. On average, most locations will see rainfall totals near 0.25-0.50″, localized higher amounts possible.

Dry weather quick to return

Just as fast as the active weather arrives, it is quick to leave the Tennessee Valley. Behind the frontal passage, cooler and drier air will be ushered into the region leading to pleasant conditions to wrap up this week. An area of high pressure will build in behind leading to dry weather and comfortable temperatures for Football Friday and the upcoming weekend! After a cool end to the week, with highs in the low 70s, temperatures quickly warm back up to near 80 by Sunday! We will also enjoy plenty of sunshine with some passing fair-weather clouds!

Looking towards the weekend!