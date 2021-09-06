Isolated downpours Tuesday & Wednesday

A few brief, small, but heavy downpours develop on Tuesday. It also gets a little hotter; temperatures make a jump to the middle and upper 80s after a morning low the comfortably cool upper 50s to lower 60s. That limited chance of isolated showers/storms is a little higher southeast of Huntsville and lower to the west.

Those spots that do get rain could get a lot in a short time: up to one inch of rain over the space of an hour.

Wednesday looks similar: increasingly humid and a little hotter with a limited chance of showers and storms again mainly southeast of the Huntsville area. Expect a high on Wednesday in the upper 80s with a light south-southwest wind shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Another cool front moves through on Wednesday, and a nice push of cooler, drier air blows in for the end of the wek.

A nice taste of Fall through Friday

The drier air moving in on Thursday and Friday makes it feel a little more like early October than early September! Average temperatures for October 3rd in Huntsville look like this:

Average High: 81°

Average Low: 57°

That’s not exactly chill-in-the-air, sweater weather in North Alabama, but it is a nice break from the still somewhat hot, humid days of September.

We expect a high in the upper 70s/lower 80s on both Thursday and Friday; lows likely fall as far as 57-62°F by Thursday morning and 54-59°F by Friday morning.

High school football games on Thursday evening look beautiful, and Football Friday turns out to be nice as well. Both evenings will be cool and dry: temps dropping from the low-70s to the mid-60s under a clear sky and with a light wind.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)