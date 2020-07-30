Isaias strengthening, may become a hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Isaias is near Hispañola Thursday evening, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, which is about 14 mph shy of hurricane status. It is moving very quickly, northwest at 20 mph, which means the storm will quickly approach the Bahamas by Friday.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track takes the storm toward Florida this weekend and near the Carolinas early next week.

Isaias will be over some very warm water and have favorable conditions for strengthening off Florida’s coast, so this storm likely poses a serious threat to the East Coast: not the Gulf Coast.

If you have beach plans this weekend on Alabama’s beaches or those in Northwest Florida, Isaias will not have a significant impact.

Indirectly impacted by Isaias?

When a storm goes up the East Coast, Alabama and Tennessee usually get an ‘indirect’ impact. That means the tropical cyclone is influencing the weather without ‘hitting’ us with nasty wind, rain and severe weather.

In this case, the effect would be to enhance a push a drier, ever-so-slightly cooler air from the north early next week: a fresh north breeze, lower humidity, and heat that doesn’t make you want to hide indoors all day (but is still hot enough to know it’s summertime).

Expect highs in the 80s (below average), lows in the 60s (below average) and no significant, widespread rain or thunderstorms for several days next week. In fact, we don’t see a really substantial chance of showers and storms at all until potentially next Friday or Saturday. We have additional information about the local forecast on our WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion page, which is available here.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.