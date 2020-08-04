Isaias Rapidly Lifts Northeast After Battering Carolinas

Isaias intensified into a hurricane before landfall last night just after 11 PM near Ocean Isle Beach, the far southern tip of North Carolina. Here’s what it looked like on Ocean Isle Beach as the eyewall pushed storm surge up to a house on the beach.

Minimum pressure recorded by a nearby weather station was 986 mb. The strongest winds, on the eastern side of the storm, pounded Wilmington, NC overnight.

Isaias also brought some of its highest winds to Wilmington, causing damage and power outages. We happened to catch a power flash live last night in our 10 pm newscast.

Isaias has produced multiple tornadoes, some of which have caused significant damage.

At least one person is dead after a tornado that spawned from Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina.



Local officials in Bertie County, N.C., continue to search for several people who are unaccounted for. https://t.co/N7LqdSh5Qx pic.twitter.com/5KoCGIix5j — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 4, 2020

Isaias is rapidly moving northeast though. There’s already a mostly clear sky over most of North Carolina as Isaias bears down on the Northeastern US.

Isaias’ fast pace means that flooding is a lower threat, but it also means that a more widespread area feels stronger winds and a more pronounced tornado threat. Isaias will continue to lift northeast, making its way into Canada by Wednesday.

