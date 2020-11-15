Iota Now A Hurricane As It Approaches Central America

Iota strengthened into a hurricane overnight, becoming the 13th hurricane of the year. For reference, 2005 had a record 15 hurricanes in what remains the most active season in the modern era.

Iota got to hurricane strength by rapid intensification, and it is forecast to continue rapidly intensifying up to landfall in Central America, near where Hurricane Eta made landfall a couple weeks ago.

Thankfully, Iota won’t make that loop-de-loop back north towards the U.S. This storm will remain a Central America issue only. That’s good news for the U.S. Gulf Coast, that’s certainly feeling hurricane fatigue at this point.

Updated map of time spent in NHC 5-day forecast cones in 2020.



Entire US coastline has been covered, most for at least 5 days. Louisiana has spent over 3 weeks in the NHC cone. Eta bumped up the Florida peninsula to over a week. pic.twitter.com/6UaqsBHay7 — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 12, 2020

Even much of North Alabama has spent 2+ weeks in a National Hurricane Center forecast cone this year. The official end to hurricane season is November 30, but mother nature doesn’t always play by those rules. It’s certainly possible the tropics could remain active into December.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook