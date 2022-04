Back on Palm Sunday of 1994 a tornado outbreak took place across the southeast. Around 29 tornadoes caused devastation across Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

The storms caused 491 injuries and 40 fatalities. The strongest tornado was rated an F4 in Piedmont, Alabama. This tornado struck the Goshen United Methodist Church during service, killing 20 people and injuring 92.

The tornadoes that occurred across north Alabama were rated F2 in Marshall County, and F3 in Dekalb County.