Improving River Levels – More Potholes Coming?

It’s been a soggy February as we approach 8″ at Huntsville International with some parts of the Tennessee Valley well over ten inches. Thankfully we had a nice dry stretch from Valentine’s Day to Monday the 17th with no measurable rainfall. That’s the first four day stretch of the year with no rain.

Four Dry Days In A Row For the First Time In 2020

This is great news for area rivers as most are falling and will be at or below flood stage soon. Here is a look at a few river levels.

Tennessee River At Whitesburg

Tennessee River at Whitesburg continues to fall

Tuesday morning the river level stands at 20.87′. Thankfully will fall to near flood stage by Friday. We see big improvements at Ditto Landing and Redstone Arsenal this week. Even with the rain on Tuesday, we aren’t expecting major future impacts.

Tennessee River In Florence

A River Flood Warning remains in effect the Tennessee River in Florence. The early morning Tuesday level was just above 21′. Flood stage is 18′ and will be above that for awhile. The forecast has this river level around 18.5′ on Friday. Expect flooding issues at this location the rest of this week.

Other Levels Of Note:

Big Nance Creek in Courtland is down to 5′. Flood stage is 14′.

Paint Rock River in Woodville is down to 7′. Flood stage is 15.’

Elk River in Fayetteville is down to 12.4′. Flood stage is 17.5′

ALL RIVERS/CREEKS ARE DROPPING THIS WEEK

Some Potholes Get Fixed This Week – Others Form!

With the recent dry air, some potholes got filled in over the last few days. The bad news is more rain is on the way and crews won’t be able to fix any today. Another problem will be the freezing temperatures ahead Friday and Saturday mornings. Any moisture that seeps into those cracks in the pavement will freeze, expand, and with more traffic, expect more/bigger potholes. It’s a ‘catch 22’ with potholes this week. Some get fixed, some get bigger. Driver beware out and about! For more on potholes and how they form, click here!

