Impacts Locally From Cristobal: Highly Dependent On the Track

Cristobal Moves Through the Gulf This Weekend

Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and rip currents along the Gulf Coast this weekend as the system makes landfall Sunday night into Monday. But what about here in the Tennessee Valley? It’s a tough call on what will happen or what may not happen here. Let’s breakdown some scenarios and rules with land falling tropical storms and hurricanes.

Sunday Afternoon – Cristobal Approaches the Gulf Coast

This is futurecast for Sunday afternoon. This tells us many things on what’s going on here in the Tennessee Valley. Many times tropical storms can ‘suck up’ most of the energy in the atmosphere. If this is the case, most of the moisture would stay well west of us and the heavy rain and storms would leave us alone.

Monday Morning – Cristobal Inland

As you can see, the heavy rain is closer to the center of circulation Monday. Rain chances here would be smaller in this scenario. Any movement east, this forecast would change in a hurry with higher rain chances for the Tennessee Valley.

Here are a few things that would increase our chance of rain with Cristobal:

Further eastward track

Expanding wind field with landfall tropical storm

Being on the right side is typically the stronger side of tropical systems

Rain Totals Through Next Week

With a further westward track, rain totals are higher in Mississippi and Arkansas than Alabama. Any shift in that track to the east, it’s a completely difference ballgame for the Tennessee Valley.

The way it looks right now: The system will stay far enough west to keep our rain chances low. This will change with an eastward track Sunday and Monday.

Beach Forecast This Weekend

If you have beach plans this weekend, be prepared for an unsettled pattern. Though Cristobal is expected to be to the west, it will be close enough for wind, rain, and rip currents from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to the Florida Panhandle. Click here for the latest forecast on the track of Cristobal.