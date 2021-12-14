If December ended Monday – 11th warmest on record

It has been a mild start to the month of December for the Tennessee Valley & the mild air looks to continue. From December 1st through 13th 69 percent of the days have been above average and 31 percent have been below average. The warmest day of the month was December 3rd when the high was 75 degrees and the coolest high was 45 degrees on December 7th.

If the month were to end on December 13th, it would be the 11th warmest on record. The average temperature so far has been 51.8 degrees. The warmest year recorded was 1998 when the temperature was 56.3 degrees and the coldest was in 1937.

Warmer-than-average temperatures likely through mid-December

Temperature trend through the end of the week

Temperatures will continue to warm through late week

As we head through the remainder of this work week, we will continue to see temperatures rise. This will be thanks to a continuous southerly wind flow. The southerly wind will usher in some warm air and moisture into the region. This warm air will bump temperatures into the 70s, nearing record warmth for Thursday and Friday. Cloud cover will slowly begin to increase thanks to the increase in moisture in the upper atmosphere.

What can we expect the next two weeks?



Climate Prediction Center’s Temperature Outlook for December 19th-27th

Heading towards the end of December the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures. The above photos show that Northern Alabama has a 40 to 60 percent chance of seeing above-average temperatures between December 19-27, 2021.

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (Dec. 19-23) is 53.8 degrees and the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (Dec. 21-27) is 53.3 degrees. These two maps show that during these time periods we have a 40 to 60 percent chance to see temperatures at or above 53 degrees.