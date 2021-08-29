Ida’s Impacts Will Be Felt In North Alabama Monday and Tuesday

Ida made landfall Sunday around 11:55 am in Southeast Louisiana. The storm remains very powerful as it lifts north Sunday afternoon.

Ida will gradually turn to the right, bringing the center of Ida’s remnants over North Mississippi Monday night into Tuesday. Ida’s rain bands and heavy rain will extend east of the center of the storm as it lifts north, meaning the Tennessee Valley will feel significant impacts from the storm Monday night and Tuesday. Heavy rain appears to be the primary threat, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Western 2/3rds of Alabama and Tennessee. For our area, the watch extends as far east as Madison, Morgan, Blount, Cullman, and Lincoln counties.

Flash Flood Watch

Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Monday for the majority of Northern Alabama

While heavy rain appears to be the primary threat from the remnants of Ida in North Alabama, outer bands near the center of the storm could produce wind gusts over 30 mph, and individual storms within outer bands could spin and produce tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee in a *Marginal Risk* for severe weather Monday. This is for the potential for a few instances of gusty winds and rotating cells within outer bands of Ida producing tornadoes.

A Marginal Risk means widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a few isolated pockets of severe weather are possible. It’s a good example of the kind of setup where having ways to get warnings is a good idea, and staying up all night probably isn’t a good idea. For most of us, it will just be rainy and boring, but for a few of us, we might have to take quick action if a warning is issued. Make sure you have a NOAA weather radio with fresh batteries ready to go Monday night, and have your phone charged up too! Live Alert 19 can alert you to warnings as they’re issued, and you can live stream WHNT storm coverage using the app as well.

Make sure you have a NOAA weather radio with fresh batteries ready to go Monday night, and have your phone charged up using the app as well.

Outer bands begin to move in Monday

Some heavier bands possible by Monday afternoon

Heaviest bands move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. These could pose a severe weather risk

Heavy bands continue to move through the northern 1/3 of the state through Tuesday morning

Scattered showers and breezy conditions continue through Tuesday afternoon after the heavier bands move east

Outer bands from Ida could bring rain early Monday, but the heaviest stuff will hold off until Monday evening and continue overnight Monday night into the first half of the day Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon may still have showers and be a bit breezy, but the severe weather and flooding threat will start to subside.