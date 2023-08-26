We are getting closer and closer to having Idalia develop near the Yucatan Channel. The area of investigation currently known as 93L, is becoming better developed. This area of low pressure now has a 90% chance of forming into a tropical system in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of forming over the next five days. The National Hurricane Center says that if strengthening continues with this system, then advisories may be needed by later Saturday evening.

The forecasted wind speeds for this system look to bring it to tropical storm force by Monday evening. As of now, the forecasted wind speeds for this system are not expected to reach hurricane force, but with plenty of warm water to work with in the Gulf of Mexico, we will have to watch for the potential for the storm to be stronger.

Looking at guidance on this system, it looks like there could be a couple of different tracks. It is still early in the system’s formation, and a lot can and likely will change with the track. However, there are two different solutions to look at. The American model brings the storm into the panhandle of Flordia by Wednesday, with a potential landfall close to the Panama City area. The European model tracks the system further to the east and brings it to the Big Bend region, further away from Alabama.

Regardless of the actual track of the system, everyone from Mobile to Jacksonville needs to pay attention to this storm. While impacts from this system seem most likely in parts of Florida, if the track were to move farther west, then more of the Alabama Gulf Coast could have impacts.

