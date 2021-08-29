Ida Strengthens to a Category 4 Hurricane Overnight

With the 2 am update from the National Hurricane Center, Ida has rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center is calling Ida an “Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane.”

Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, & flooding rainfall expected to impact the Northern Gulf of Mexico beginning this morning. Storm surge along the the Louisiana coast could reach between 10-15 feet between Morgan City and the Mouth of the Mississippi.

Forecasted Storm Surge



Storm Surge Warnings

Ida Forecasted to Make Landfall Sunday

Ida is still forecasted to make landfall today as a devastating Category 4 Hurricane. Once it moves inland, it is expected to slowly weaken, but tropical storm force winds will still be felt into portions of Mississippi and Louisiana!