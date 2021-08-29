Ida Strengthens to a Category 4 Hurricane Overnight

With the 2 am update from the National Hurricane Center, Ida has rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center is calling Ida an “Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane.”
Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, & flooding rainfall expected to impact the Northern Gulf of Mexico beginning this morning. Storm surge along the the Louisiana coast could reach between 10-15 feet between Morgan City and the Mouth of the Mississippi.
Ida Forecasted to Make Landfall Sunday
Ida is still forecasted to make landfall today as a devastating Category 4 Hurricane. Once it moves inland, it is expected to slowly weaken, but tropical storm force winds will still be felt into portions of Mississippi and Louisiana!