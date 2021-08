Ida officially made landfall at 11:555 am as a strong Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. You can read the official landfall statement from the National Hurricane Center below.

000 WTNT64 KNHC 291653 TCUAT4 Hurricane Ida Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092021 1155 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA MAKES LANDFALL NEAR PORT FOURCHON LOUISIANA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ida made landfall along the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon around 1155 AM CDT (1655 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler radar data indicate that Ida’s maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 930 mb (27.46 in). Within the past hour, sustained winds of 43 mph (69 km/h) and a gust to 67 mph (107 km/h) were reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 6.4 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge at Bay Waveland Yacht Club, Mississippi, recently reported a water level of 5.5 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area. SUMMARY OF 1155 AM CDT…1655 UTC…INFORMATION ———————————————– LOCATION…29.1N 90.2W ABOUT 15 MI…25 KM SW OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA ABOUT 45 MI…75 KM SE OF HOUMA LOUISIANA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…150 MPH…240 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…930 MB…27.46 INCHES $$ Forecaster Brown/Brennan NHC

Ida will bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather to North Alabama Monday and Tuesday. Learn more about that in our forecast discussion.