November 12th through the 17th is Winter Weather Awareness Week for North Alabama. The National Weather Service holds the Winter Weather Awareness Week campaign each year ahead of the winter season.

Winter Weather Awareness Week in North Alabama

While the frequency of winter weather in Alabama and Tennessee is small when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death. That’s why preparing ahead of significant weather events is important.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, we can experience all types of precipitation during winter, ranging from rain to snow.

As precipitation falls to the ground it goes through different levels of the atmosphere and sometimes the temperatures at these levels are different. This will lead to different forms of precipitation we see at the surface.

As an ice crystal falls through the different levels of the atmosphere it encounters different temperature boundaries. As the ice crystal encounters a warm layer, it melts leading to rain once it reaches the surface. Freezing rain occurs when there is melting in a warm layer but before it reaches the surface, the precipitation encounters a super-cooled boundary. This leads to the precipitation freezing on contact.

Winter Weather Alerts:

During the season, the extreme winter weather can lead to weather alerts being issued for the area.

These alerts are issued by the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville. The most frequent alert issued is a Winter Weather Advisory, the last time that was issued was on February 2nd of this year. While ice storms can occur here, they are not as frequent, which is why it has been over a thousand days since an Ice Storm Warning has been issued.

As mentioned above, the most common alert issued for the area is a Winter Weather Advisory. When this is issued, residents are advised to use extreme caution as the wintry precipitation we see could impact travel across the Tennessee Valley.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is a 50 percent confidence that the warning criteria will be met within the following 12-24 hours. During a watch is important to prepare ahead of the event by stocking up on supplies.

When a Winter Storm Warning or Ice Storm Warning is issued, that is the time when you take action. When snow totals are forecast to be greater than two inches in Alabama or three inches in Tennessee within 12 hours, a Winter Storm Warning will be issued. For an Ice Storm Warning, falling precipitation in the forecast is only freezing rain and it could accumulate a quarter of an inch or more.

This event was known as the “Storm of the Century” due to its large scale and widespread recording-breaking snowfall. A strong low-pressure system developed along the Gulf Coast before pushing northward into Alabama. Although this was a fast-moving system, it led to significant impacts on the area.

Snowfall across the Tennessee Valley ranged from around an inch to over a foot of snow. The highest snow totals were seen in the eastern portions of the area; this is where the heaviest of the snow bands set up. Valley Head where just over 18 inches fell. Many other locations in northeastern Alabama saw half a foot to a foot of snowfall.

The snow that fell was heavy and wet type and the weight of it led to many issues across the area. Power lines and trees fell due to the weight. This knocked out power to thousands and at the height of the storm over 400,000 thousand were without power.

Roofs of homes were damaged and some even collapsed under the weight of the snow. The weight and the strong wind gust, over 50 mph, aided in the damage that was reported across the Tennessee Valley.

A day after the event, the above satellite image was taken showing the significant snowpack still in place.