Guntersville Lake 2022 Hydrofest taking place this weekend June 25th and 26th. Hydrofest will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Roy Duby’s world speed record of 200.419 mph with two days of competitive powerboat racing. The event will take place in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive with prime spectator viewing from the Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment Plant.

Tickets on sale for 2022 Hydrofest

If you are planning on heading to Guntersville for Hydrofest, make sure you have the umbrella handy. Showers and storms will be possible on both days. It will also be on the hot side with temperatures nearing the low 90s, so make sure to drink plenty of water!