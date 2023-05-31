The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Thursday, June 1st, and the National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a disturbance in the Gulf. While this area of interest has a low chance of development it could still bring weather impacts to Florida.

A cluster of showers and storms in the Gulf of Mexico currently has a 20 percent chance of development during both the next 48 hours and 7 days. This disorganized cluster is associated with an area of low pressure that formed over the northeastern portion of the Gulf.

El Niño could limit tropical development in Atlantic

Environmental conditions appear to be marginally favorable for slow development before conditions become unfavorable by the weekend. Whether this disturbance strengthens into a tropical system, it will bring the chance of rain and gusty winds to the Florida Peninsula this upcoming weekend.

Look Ahead To Atlantic Hurricane Season:

NOAA recently released its predictions for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They are forecasting 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 1-4 major hurricanes. The Colorado State University forecast has 13 named storms. six hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes. The average for the season of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

With El Niño forecast to continue developing into the coming Summer, it could limit the number of tropical systems able to develop. During these conditions, wind shear conditions increase over the Atlantic Ocean which could break apart a tropical system.

