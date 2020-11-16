Hurricane Iota Strengthens To Category 5

Hurricane Iota has continued to intensify this morning, and has now become the first Category 5 hurricane of the 2020 season.

A Category 5 hurricane on its own is rare, but Iota is incredibly unusual. Iota’s upgrade to Cat. 5 marks the first time we’ve ever recorded a Cat. 5 hurricane in 5 straight years in the Atlantic.

For the 1st time on record (since 1851), we have 5 straight years with a Category 5 #hurricane in the Atlantic.



2016: Matthew

2017: Irma/Maria

2018: Michael

2019: Dorian/Lorenzo

Now in 2020, #Iota.



The latest we've ever recorded a Cat. 5 in a year. Just the 2nd in November. pic.twitter.com/ejZiILvZm2 — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) November 16, 2020

It’s the first time a hurricane with a Greek letter for a name has ever reached Category 5 status, and the latest Cat. 5 on record in the Atlantic.

#Iota is now a Category 5 #hurricane with max winds of 160 mph. Iota is the latest Atlantic calendar year Category 5 hurricane on record. Old record was November 8 by the Cuba Hurricane of 1932. pic.twitter.com/unTdbM5U8G — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 16, 2020

Iota is forecast to maintain Cat. 5 strength as it makes landfall tonight in Nicaragua, in almost the exact same spot Cat. 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall 2 weeks ago. You can track Iota using our interactive map below.

Iota adds to a historic 2020 season, but Iota doesn’t mark the end of the season. The National Hurricane Center is noting another area of low pressure could develop around the same area Iota is in right now later this week.

We’re hoping for a quieter end to the season, but hurricane seasons don’t always shut down on Nov. 30th. We’ll have to wait and see if 2020’s season extends into the month of December too.

