Hurricane Ida Continues to Strengthen in the Gulf; Tropical Depression Ten Forms

Past four hour loop of Hurricane Ida

With the 10 am update from the National Hurricane Center, Ida has maximum sustained winds at 85 mph. Ida will continue to track NW through the Gulf of Mexico at 16 mph.

10 am update on Ida’s track

Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are prime for rapid development; thanks to low levels of wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures. It is forecasted to strengthen to a major hurricane bringing destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge inundation to the coasts of Louisiana & Mississippi; 10-15 feet above ground-level is possible.

Current Tropical Alerts

Flash Flooding Potential

Ida will bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather to the Tennessee Valley Monday evening and Tuesday. Flooding remains the primary concern we have with this storm, but Ida’s outer bands could produce gusty winds and tornadoes, especially in Northwest Alabama.

Estimated Rainfall Outlook

The exact track of Ida will need to be monitored closely; any shift in the track will impact the weather we see. The latest update at 10 am has shifted the track slightly west, keeping the heaviest rainfall threat in northwestern Alabama. The further east you live, for example Dekalb & Jackson counties, the least amount of rainfall you will see. At this point, The Shoals could see on a range of 4-6″ with localized higher amounts possible.

Tropical Depression Ten Forms

Tropical Depression Ten formed this morning in the Central Atlantic with max sustained winds of 35 mph. The current forecast has it strengthening to a Tropical Storm by Sunday morning. The general movement is north at 8 mph and this will continue for the next several days. No impact to the United States is expected at this time.