Hurricane Eta Will Make Landfall As One Of 2020’s Strongest Storms

Hurricane Eta is undergoing rapid intensification. What was a weak tropical storm is now (as of 11 am CST) a strong Category 2 hurricane that is continuing to rapidly intensify as it approaches Central America.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts intensity near landfall tonight at 140 mph, a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Laura made landfall with 150 mph winds near Cameron, LA earlier this year, which is the strongest landfall so far in 2020. Keep up with the forecast track of Eta using our interactive map below.

Eta will make landfall in Central America tonight into tomorrow morning, hammering Honduras and Nicaragua with damaging winds, surge, and flooding rains. After landfall, the steering currents pushing Eta west weaken, meaning the storm will slowly meander around Central America before finally turning northeast by this weekend. There is high uncertainty in the track of Eta beyond Tuesday, but there’s a chance this storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week. It’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

Alex Puckett

