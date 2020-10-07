Hurricane Delta Made Landfall In Mexico Wednesday Morning

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Wednesday morning around 5:30am central time. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:
Hurricane Delta Tropical Cyclone Update...Corrected NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020 545 AM CDT Wed Oct 07 2020 ...DELTA MAKES LANDFALL ALONG THE NORTHEASTERN COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA NEAR PUERTO MORELOS... Satellite imagery, radar data from Cuba, and surface observations in Mexico indicate that the center of Delta has made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT (1030 UTC) with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph (175 km/h), a category two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A WeatherFlow observing site near Puerto Morales recently reported near calm winds and a minimum pressure of 972 MB (28.71 inches) in the center. A WeatherFlow observing site near Cancun has reported peak sustained winds of 84 mph (135 km/h) with a gust to 106 mph (170 km/h). SUMMARY OF 545 AM CDT...1045 UTC...INFORMATION --------------------------------------------------- LOCATION...20.8N 86.9W ABOUT 20 MI...35 KM S OF CANCUN MEXICO MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...110 MPH...175 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...972 MB...28.71 INCHES $$ Forecaster Brown
