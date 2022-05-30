Hurricane Agatha around 5 p.m. CT Monday

Hurricane Agatha was the first hurricane of the season and made landfall on Mexico’s southwest Pacific coast as a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to this region of Mexico, along with storm surge. The storm is forecast to weaken and eventually dissipate Tuesday. The remnants of the system could regenerate into a tropical cyclone again in the Gulf. If this happens, we would switch to the Atlantic name list and the storm would be called “Alex.”

Here’s a list of the 2022 Atlantic Basin names:

The National Hurricane Center gives the area in orange (below) a 40 percent chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days.

Chance of tropical development

A couple of long-range computer models show something tropical forming in the Gulf and going on to bring heavy rain to portions of South Florida. Right now, the data shows no impact along the Alabama Gulf Coast or the panhandle of Florida.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

The season runs through November 30. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track your forecast!