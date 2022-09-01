Looking at temperatures in the fall season (September, October, November), temperatures, on average are warming in Huntsville. While there may be some ups and downs over the years, one thing that stands out is that temperatures have warmed three degrees on average since 1970 in the city. This is according to Climate Central.

In fact, the U.S. is also warming during the fall season. Since 1970, temperatures are 2.7 degrees warmer on average for the country. The greatest warming (greater than five degrees increase) has been in cities in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.

Looking at the Climate Prediction Center’s fall temperature outlook, there’s a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-average temperatures for North Alabama. The average monthly temperature for September is 74.9 degrees. This includes the high temperatures and low temperatures. The average monthly temperature for October is 63.9 degrees and November, 52.5 degrees. It’s important to note that even though above-average temperatures are favored for the season, it doesn’t mean we can’t see cold air outbreaks.

