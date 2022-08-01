It was certainly a hot July for not only Huntsville but the entire Tennessee Valley. Temperatures throughout the month primarily ranged from 90 to 100 degrees; with heat index values topping out near 110 degrees or higher! For the Huntsville area, in particular, there were only three days when temperatures were below 92 degrees.

When it came to rainfall, most of the area saw very dry conditions with portions of far northern Alabama experiencing moderate drought conditions. Although rain fell the last couple of days in July, it didn’t even put a dent into our rain deficit.

Huntsville Statistics

Taking a closer look at Huntsville, it was the hottest July on record. The average temperature, combining the low and high temperatures, was 84.2 degrees. This year beats the old record from 1930 by just 0.3 degrees; the average temperature was 83.9 degrees. The hottest day was on the fifth when the high was 100 degrees and the “coolest” day on the fifteenth when the high was 84 degrees.

When it comes to rainfall, Huntsville didn’t see much in July. With an upper-level ridge in control of the region for much of the month, it really limited the chance for significant rainfall. The official rainfall total for Huntsville was just over an inch and a half; 1.62 inches. Just like many others, we ended the month with abnormally dry conditions.

Muscle Shoals Statistics

While Huntsville experienced the hottest July on record, Muscle Shoals experienced the fifth hottest. The hottest July on record occurred in 1980 when the average temperature was 85.4 degrees. The hottest day was on the 8th when the high temperature was 101 degrees and the coolest day was on the eighteenth when the high was 84 degrees.

Muscle Shoals was one of the few places that saw a decent amount of rainfall, with a rain deficit of only 0.82 inches. Although the rain total was almost 4 inches, portions of the area are experiencing moderate drought conditions.

To see what August has in store for us read Meteorologist Aaron Ayer’s article!