Drought Monitor (8/18/22)

Parts of the Tennessee Valley are facing drought conditions, including Madison County. The beige color on the map above shows where moderate drought conditions are found. Western Lauderdale County is facing a severe drought.

While rainfall has been slightly above average in Huntsville so far this August (as of 8/18/22), it’s been extremely dry this summer. The city has only seen 5.49 inches of rain this summer which is 5.07 inches below average. We use the months of June, July and August for climate record-keeping purposes. In fact, with only 5.49 inches of rain in the city, it is the 4th-driest summer on record with records dating back to the late 1800s!

The driest summer on record was in 1902 with only 3.79 inches of rain. 1968 took the second spot with 4.61 inches and 1930, the third spot with 4.66 inches. There are still about two weeks left in August so we’ll keep you updated on how we finish!