Drought conditions are worsening across the Tennessee Valley. In fact, October only recorded 0.46 inches of rainfall making it the 9th-driest October on record.

October 1924 was the driest on record with no rainfall recorded. The 5th-place spot belongs to October 2005 when only 0.10 inches was recorded.

If we look back to the year 2000, this October ranks 3rd-driest on record for Huntsville.

October 2023 only brought four days of measurable rainfall, with the most coming on October 6, where the city measured just 0.30 inches of rain.

The Shoals had their driest October since 2016, with a total of just 0.38 inches of rain. With 0.38 inches of rain, the Shoals recorded its 10-driest October on record.

There were six days with measurable rainfall in the Shoals during the month of October. The most rain came on October 19, when the total was 0.11 inches of rain.

This lack of rainfall is leading to severe and extreme drought conditions in our area. Due to these extremely dry conditions across the state, Governor Kay Ivey may soon issue a drought disaster declaration for all or parts of the state.

Under a drought declaration, farmers can apply for financial assistance to aid with any losses brought about by the drought conditions.