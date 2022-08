The city of Huntsville has only recorded 6.15 inches of rain this summer which is 5.84 inches below average. We use the months of June, July and August for climate record-keeping purposes. The 6.15 inches of rain makes 2022 the 5th-driest summer on record for the city.

The latest drought monitor as of August 25 does not show drought conditions in Huntsville but a new update will come out on September 1. Parts of Lauderdale County are facing moderate and severe drought.