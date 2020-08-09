Huntsville Has Hottest Day In 2020 So Far Saturday, Another Hot Day Sunday

A sunny sky allowed the thermometer climb higher than any day so far in Huntsville this year.

[5:00 PM]: If you thought it felt hot outside today, you'd be correct. In fact, it was the warmest day of the year to date at Huntsville as the mercury reached 97 degrees. The warmest day of the year at Muscle Shoals (so far) was 98 degrees which occurred on July 19. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) August 8, 2020

We didn’t see any rain yesterday afternoon, but today, we could see a shower or storm bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. That will help keep a lucky few of us from getting quite as hot today. For most of us though, we get about as hot today as we did yesterday.

The good news is there are some higher rain chances, and some slightly cooler weather on the horizon later this week. Details on the changes in the pattern are in our forecast discussion.

