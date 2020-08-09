Huntsville Has Hottest Day In 2020 So Far Saturday, Another Hot Day Sunday

A sunny sky allowed the thermometer climb higher than any day so far in Huntsville this year.
We didn’t see any rain yesterday afternoon, but today, we could see a shower or storm bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. That will help keep a lucky few of us from getting quite as hot today. For most of us though, we get about as hot today as we did yesterday.
The good news is there are some higher rain chances, and some slightly cooler weather on the horizon later this week. Details on the changes in the pattern are in our forecast discussion.
Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.
– Alex Puckett
Follow me on Twitter and Facebook