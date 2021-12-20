Huntsville currently having 3rd-warmest December on record

It’s been incredibly warm this month of December in the city of Huntsville and there are signs that temperatures will be above average through the end of the month.

The average monthly temperature in Huntsville is 52.9 degrees and is currently the 3rd-warmest on record with 11 days left in the month. The average temperature combines the highs and the lows. The average temperature for the entire month of December is 45.5 degrees based on the climate normal period 1991-2020.

The warmest December on record for the city was recorded in 2015 with 55.1 degrees.

The long-range data has a ridge of high pressure building over our area which will lead to a warm-up in the forecast as we approach Christmas Day. Low temperatures will be in the 40s with highs in the 60s. There are even signs that lows will climb to the 50s with highs in the 70s by Sunday and into next week.

The Climate Prediction Center has our area favored to see above-average temperatures through the end of the month.

It’s important to remember that even though above-average temperatures are favored, it doesn’t mean we can’t see cold snaps.