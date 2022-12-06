On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels.

The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 inches on December 5th, breaking the old record of 2.15 inches back in 1910.

Above is a look at the radar estimated totals for the viewing area. During the 36-hour period, the heaviest rain fell across northeast Alabama. The excessive runoff has led the Paint Rock River to rise above its flood stage. A Flood Warning was issued for the river through Thursday morning.

Rain totals ranged from an inch to nearly three inches. Some totals include 2.66 inches in Decatur to 1.62 inches in Tuscumbia. With more rain in the forecast, it is important to stay weather aware. If you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route.