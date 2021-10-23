Huntsville Arts Week Forecast

The Huntsville Arts Week is back this year from October 23rd-31st. If you plan on heading out to the event this weekend the weather will be picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

An area of high pressure is in control of the region today keeping dry air in place leading to plenty of sunshine. The area of high pressure will slow drift off to the east Sunday leading to a shift in the wind directions. With winds out of the south-southeast some warmer air and moisture will be ushered into the region for the start of the new week. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s. The near average temperatures look to continue into next week.

Two frontal passages next week will lead to a chance for rain across the Tennessee Valley. The first will be the weaker of the two and is forecasted to move through the region on Monday. Scattered showers will be on and off during Monday morning through the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity will be isolated in coverage during Monday afternoon with the main threat being heavy rainfall. On average, only anticipating a 0.10″ of rain across the area; locations that see a thunderstorm could see higher amounts.

The second cold front will move through the region Wednesday, bringing a greater threat for rain to the Tennessee Valley. Steady rainfall will develop during Wednesday morning and be widespread by the afternoon. Environment looks favorable for the development of thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms that do develop could be on the strong side, something we will continue to monitor in the coming days. Rainfall totals are expected to near 1″ or higher in locations that see the heaviest rain bands. Rainfall amounts are estimates at this time and will be highly dependent on the strength of this frontal system along with the placement of the heaviest rain bands.

After some lingering showers early Thursday, dry air will build into the region leading to more sunshine late week and into Halloween weekend. Temperatures are also forecasted to be cool and comfortable.